Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON PAF opened at GBX 22.35 ($0.29) on Monday. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 23.70 ($0.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £430.98 million and a PE ratio of 7.21.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

