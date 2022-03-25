Parallel Advisors LLC Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $241,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after buying an additional 79,747 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $490.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $480.93 and its 200 day moving average is $497.00. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.36 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

