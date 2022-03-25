Parallel Advisors LLC Has $177,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,160,000 after acquiring an additional 180,869 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 11,025,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.26 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

