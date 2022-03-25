Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,564 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Chegg by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $96.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

