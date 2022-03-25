Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 511 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 23.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,003 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth about $30,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 240.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth about $23,275,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYT opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

