Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.04.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

NetEase Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

