Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 456 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,993,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after purchasing an additional 738,941 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $133.85 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

