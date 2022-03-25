Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Sells C$136,500.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Director Robert John Engbloom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.30, for a total value of C$136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,228,500.

Parex Resources stock traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$27.78. 146,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.04. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.28 and a 1 year high of C$30.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.29.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

