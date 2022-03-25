Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “
Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of -0.74.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Patria Investments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,021,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patria Investments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Patria Investments by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,807,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 237,321 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patria Investments by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 217,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Patria Investments by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 202,965 shares during the last quarter.
About Patria Investments (Get Rating)
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patria Investments (PAX)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patria Investments (PAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.