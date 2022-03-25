Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of -0.74.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Patria Investments had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Patria Investments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,021,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patria Investments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Patria Investments by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,807,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 237,321 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patria Investments by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 217,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Patria Investments by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 202,965 shares during the last quarter.

