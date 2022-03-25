PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

PBF opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in PBF Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 114.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,670 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

