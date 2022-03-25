PCHAIN Hits Market Capitalization of $37.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (PI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded flat against the dollar. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

