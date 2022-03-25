PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $181.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 62,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

