PDS Planning Inc Invests $201,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 61,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WFC stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
