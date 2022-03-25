PDS Planning Inc Sells 377 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $86.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

