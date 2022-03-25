PDS Planning Inc Sells 4,124 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

