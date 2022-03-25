Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.33

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 112060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

BTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 35,755 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,654 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,662 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $61,716,000 after buying an additional 750,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.