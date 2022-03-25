Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.95) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pennon Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,150.33 ($15.14).

PNN opened at GBX 1,038 ($13.67) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,047.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,139.32. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 637.47 ($8.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.90.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

