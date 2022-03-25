PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.56

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.56 and last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 9136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,830,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 57,236 shares worth $3,423,176. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,297,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after buying an additional 291,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after buying an additional 231,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,487,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,980,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

