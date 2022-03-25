Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.69

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 254953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.