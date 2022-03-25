Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.69

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 254953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
