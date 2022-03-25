Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perpetua Resources.

A number of research firms have commented on PPTA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PPTA opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $278.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.70. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

