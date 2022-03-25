Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,830 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,580 ($47.13) to GBX 2,830 ($37.26) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.79) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.68) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($44.89) to GBX 3,440 ($45.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,050.45 ($40.16).

PSN stock opened at GBX 2,136 ($28.12) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,373.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,608.74. The company has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 2,101.55 ($27.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($43.08).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 125 ($1.65) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is 0.96%.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.90), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($212,330.73). Also, insider Joanna Place bought 3,907 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($33.69) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($131,622.08).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

