Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,580 to GBX 2,830. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Persimmon traded as low as GBX 2,096 ($27.59) and last traded at GBX 2,106 ($27.73), with a volume of 702865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,192 ($28.86).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.79) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($34.86) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.68) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,050.45 ($40.16).

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.90), for a total transaction of £161,286.42 ($212,330.73). Also, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($33.69) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($131,622.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,366.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,604.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.65) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is 0.96%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

