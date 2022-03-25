Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,084,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 54,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.62. 38,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.34 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

