Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$15.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

PEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.10.

TSE:PEY traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$78,632.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at C$1,777,442.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,795,261.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,500 and have sold 119,804 shares valued at $1,236,906.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

