Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.89

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.89 and traded as high as C$11.90. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$11.42, with a volume of 811,494 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.93.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 183,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,511.65. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total value of C$66,625.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,500,102.24. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,500 and have sold 119,804 shares valued at $1,236,906.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

