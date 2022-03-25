Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $297.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

