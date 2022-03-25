PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.32, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 2,386.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 302.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PG&E by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 163.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

