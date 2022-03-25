PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading Down 0.7%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $46.29. Approximately 124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.40% of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

