Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.41 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.55 ($0.36). Approximately 1,000,307 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 670,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.70 ($0.36).

The firm has a market cap of £121.93 million and a P/E ratio of -34.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other news, insider Mike J. Watts sold 206,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total value of £51,589 ($67,916.01).

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

