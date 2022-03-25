PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PHAS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 838,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,620 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 84,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

