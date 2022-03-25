Pigeoncoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,229.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $294,162.33 and $6,229.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003214 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

