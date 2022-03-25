Ping Identity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of PING stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 21.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 80,904 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

