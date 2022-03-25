Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tyson Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSN. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

