Piper Sandler Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $75.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after buying an additional 101,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

