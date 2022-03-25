PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,359. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.23%.

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

