PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.
NYSE:PNM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,359. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
