POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading Down 5.2%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 3,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 306,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

PNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.