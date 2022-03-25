Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 73.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PII traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 450,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.67. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

