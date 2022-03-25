Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Short Interest Down 95.9% in March

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the February 28th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pontem by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 728,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pontem by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in Pontem by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 146,366 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pontem by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 141,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pontem by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pontem alerts:

Pontem stock remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,692. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Pontem has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.