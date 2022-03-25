Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Reaches Market Cap of $13.10 Million

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00009347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.10 million and $1.24 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.15 or 0.06995318 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,308.42 or 0.99818619 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 135.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00308586 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

