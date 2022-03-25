Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of POR stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.