Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

NYSE:POR opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 494.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 543,221 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

