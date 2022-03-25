Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $12.52. Poshmark shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 58,896 shares traded.

The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on POSH. Wedbush reduced their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,875 shares of company stock worth $122,988 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

