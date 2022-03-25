PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 246 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $304.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.71. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $231.10 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

