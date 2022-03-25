Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will report sales of $520.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.06 million and the lowest is $518.44 million. Primo Water posted sales of $478.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,400.00%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.