Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of GENY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,657. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.36. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $66.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $1.496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $5.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
