Private Ocean LLC Purchases 100 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.3% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average is $189.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

