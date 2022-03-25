PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Major Shareholder Sells $37,345,100.00 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

