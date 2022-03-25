Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.83

Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and traded as low as $15.63. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 11,620 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 85.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1,658.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

