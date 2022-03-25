PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,845 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 680,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 136,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 24,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

F traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $16.47. 61,902,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,184,914. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

