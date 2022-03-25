PRW Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.75. 12,789,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,579. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

